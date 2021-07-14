Sheriff: At least two dead in plane crash in Muscatine

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - At least two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said.

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Reiss said the department received a call around 2:30 p.m. from Quad City Air Traffic Control, who said they had lost contact with an aircraft in the area.

Reiss said the sheriff’s office, along with Wilton Fire and Rescue and the Muscatine Police Department, responded to the area and located the aircraft.

He declined to say how many people were on board at the time of the crash but confirmed two people were killed. Reiss said they are still searching for others who may also have been on board.

Reiss said he hopes representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will arrive on scene Thursday.

He said crews from area fire departments, such as Muscatine, Durant, Wilton, Atalissa, have been paired up with area law enforcement to help with a grid search. Photographers also are on scene to help log, label and document the scene, he added.

The Iowa State Patrol also will help with mapping out the crash scene, he said.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid an area off Highway 38 due to a plane crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Muscatine County asks viewers to avoid portion of Highway 38 due to emergency response (kwqc)

This is a developing story We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.