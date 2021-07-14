Orthopaedic Specialists is first in the Quad Cities to use robotic joint replacement technologies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With knee and hip replacements---two of the most common surgeries performed in the U.S.--technologies and techniques are ever-evolving. The trend toward finding less invasive joint replacement procedures involving smaller incisions and novel approaches is wonderful news for patients struggling with severe joint disorders.

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the in-studio PSL guest to talk about the latest, exciting innovations in joint replacement surgeries. Cagle is a member of the board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at the practice. At the beginning of the interview, Cagle states, “It’s a great age to be doing joint replacement surgery.” He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. What this means is that Orthopaedic Specialists has become first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopaedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Watch the segment to learn more from Dr. Cagle about the SmartRobotic™ system. He details the advanced capabilities and precision of utilizing this technology to perform customized, minimally-invasive joint replacement. Impressive images of patients post-surgery are also shared (scroll down). The physician says that the MAKO SmartRobotic system will likely be FDA approved for other joint replacement surgeries very soon.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Less invasive hip replacement before and after scarring (none)

