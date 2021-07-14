Advertisement

Orthopaedic Specialists is first in the Quad Cities to use robotic joint replacement technologies

The precision allows for customized, minimally-invasive procedures
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With knee and hip replacements---two of the most common surgeries performed in the U.S.--technologies and techniques are ever-evolving. The trend toward finding less invasive joint replacement procedures involving smaller incisions and novel approaches is wonderful news for patients struggling with severe joint disorders.

Dr. Robert Cagle, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the in-studio PSL guest to talk about the latest, exciting innovations in joint replacement surgeries. Cagle is a member of the board-certified orthopaedic surgeons at the practice. At the beginning of the interview, Cagle states, “It’s a great age to be doing joint replacement surgery.” He has expertise and specialized training in the MAKO SmartRobotic™ system. What this means is that Orthopaedic Specialists has become first in the Quad-Cities area to offer robot-assisted orthopaedic procedures utilizing this advanced technology.

Watch the segment to learn more from Dr. Cagle about the SmartRobotic™ system. He details the advanced capabilities and precision of utilizing this technology to perform customized, minimally-invasive joint replacement. Impressive images of patients post-surgery are also shared (scroll down). The physician says that the MAKO SmartRobotic system will likely be FDA approved for other joint replacement surgeries very soon.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Less invasive hip replacement before and after scarring
Less invasive hip replacement before and after scarring(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
A fire that broke out Monday night damaged two Moline homes and sent a firefighter to the...
Overnight fire damages two Moline homes, injures firefighter

Latest News

Maddox Makes
Maddox Makes
90 yr old involved in every RAGBRAI
Margaret on RAGBRAI
Meet Mako
Orthopaedic Specialists first in the Quad Cities MAKO SmartRobotic joint replacement surgeries
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case