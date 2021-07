DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Spartans beat Davenport North 10-0 to head to state for the 5th time in 6 years. Also, the Bettendorf Bulldogs upset the number one team in the state with a 7-2 win over the Muscatine Muskies to punch their ticket to state as well.

