Portion of Middle Road to be closed through mid-August in Bettendorf

Starting on Monday, July 19, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and...
Starting on Monday, July 19, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue. City officials say this is expected to last until mid-August.(kwqc, city of bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting on Monday, July 19, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and 53rd Avenue. City officials say this is expected to last until mid-August.

“During this time, northbound traffic will be maintained with reduced speed,” officials said. “Southbound traffic will be detoured west along 53rd Avenue to Devils Glen Road, south along Devils Glen Road to Tanglefoot Lane and east along Tanglefoot Lane to Middle road.”

Officials say the start date and duration of the project is dependent on the weather.

