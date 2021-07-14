Advertisement

Quad City Times Bix 7 race live broadcast to air on The Circle

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The 47th Annual Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race is airing exclusively on The Circle, your new home for country music and lifestyle programming.

While the NBC Summer Olympics air on TV6, you can follow all the action on Channel 6.6 via your antenna, Channel 137 on Mediacom, or on our livestream on our news app, or website.

Join us on The Circle starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24th, for our complete coverage of the Quad City Times Bix 7, sponsored by John Deere.

You can follow along with our Bix coverage at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

Benefit is July 3rd and 4th
Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC
JDC 50th Anniversary flavor sales will benefit Birdies For Charity.
Whitey’s Ice Cream Flavor Will Benefit Birdies For Charity
Officials announced the race will take place with no restrictions after consulting with local...
Bix 7 organizers, health officials, lift Covid-19 restrictions
In Bettendorf and Moline
Caregiver drive-thru giveaway Saturday