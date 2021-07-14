Quad City Times Bix 7 race live broadcast to air on The Circle

(KWQC) - The 47th Annual Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race is airing exclusively on The Circle, your new home for country music and lifestyle programming.

While the NBC Summer Olympics air on TV6, you can follow all the action on Channel 6.6 via your antenna, Channel 137 on Mediacom, or on our livestream on our news app, or website.

Join us on The Circle starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24th, for our complete coverage of the Quad City Times Bix 7, sponsored by John Deere.

You can follow along with our Bix coverage at this link.

