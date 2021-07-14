Rock Island Arsenal will fire cannon Wednesday, Thursday, for change of command rehearsal

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A cannon will be fired on Wednesday and Thursday according to officials with the Rock Island Arsenal.

Officials in a release announced they will fire the cannon on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15. This will be done during the rehearsal for the RIA-JMTC Change of Command.

The estimated timeframe will be from 12 - 1 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 - 11 a.m. on Thursday.

