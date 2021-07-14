Sentencing delayed in Bahena Rivera trial; new motion filed

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge has delayed sentencing and a hearing for a new trial that was scheduled on Thursday, July 15, after Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s attorneys claimed in a newly filed motion that prosecutors withheld relevant information in the case.

Bahena Rivera was convicted of First Degree Murder in May for the 2018 stabbing death of 20-year old Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student.

Bahena Rivera’s attorneys filed the new motion on Tuesday night in Poweschieck County, claiming that two witnesses have come forward with a different version of events that led to Tibbetts’s death.

Bahena Rivera originally testified at trial that two masked men made him drive out to Brooklyn, Iowa, and left him to dispose of Tibbetts’s body.

His attorneys now claim that they have a search warrant corroborating information given by an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Center, who allegedly came forward after seeing Bahena Rivera’s testimony on television.

The document states that the inmate told authorities that another inmate, whom they refer to as “inmate 2,” spoke about a trap house he was staying at, owned by a 50-year-old man.

At one point, “inmate 2″ went with the 50-year-old man to another trap house where he says he saw Mollie Tibbetts bound and gagged,

“Inmate 2″ then allegedly admitted to killing Tibbetts.

Bahena Rivera’s attorneys say the 50-year-old man allegedly operated a sex trafficking ring out of New Sharon, Iowa, in the summer of 2018 and met one of his alleged victims in Brooklyn.

According to the motion, that victim was tortured and sexually abused.

The attorneys allege that the man also has ties to the mother of 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was reported out of Montezuma on May 27--during the Bahena Rivera trial.

The motion states that the court was aware of the search warrant and did not provide that information to Bahena Rivera’s attorneys, which they claim is a violation of due process.

They have asked the court for a new trial hearing and all evidence involving the trap house and sex trafficking investigations.

In a resistance letter filed on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutor Nicholas Brown stated that Bahena Rivera’s attorneys were aware of the evidence during trial, stating the confession of “inmate 2″ was immediately delivered to the state on March 29.

Brown claims in the letter that the prosecution, defense and the state all met in a room to discuss the new evidence during the trial. When given the opportunity to suspend the trial in order to investigate the evidence further, Brown claims that Bahena Rivera’s attorneys chose not to because the evidence contradicted Bahena Rivera’s testimony.

The letter then goes on to talk about Bahena Rivera’s testimony in detail and why the new evidence would not be favorable to Bahena Rivera’s claims of what occurred.

A new motion will be heard on Thursday morning, July 15.

