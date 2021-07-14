Severe weather threat returns late tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- A First Alert Day is in effect from 6PM Wednesday to 6AM Thursday for strong and severe thunderstorms. Areas north of highway 30 will be most favored for severe weather. Showers and storms are ongoing to our west and will arrive along and north of highway 20 midday into the early afternoon. These storms will help set up the environment for the main show overnight as the cold front drops into the area. Look for another complex of storms to develop north of highway 20 tonight with strong winds and torrential rain. As the front drops into the area storms will become more numerous in our area carrying with it strong winds and a large hail threat. There will be a tornadic threat, but it’s too early to tell where that setup will be as of this writing, although it appears just north of the TV6 viewing area. Showers and storms will be an off and on event all day Thursday with a few storms maintaining their severe strength. To go along with the severe weather threat, torrential rain adn heavy rain will fall on areas that are quite dry leading to excess run off and an increased threat for flash flooding. This will be monitored closely as storms roll into the area this evening. Bottom line, severe weather will be mainly north of the Quad Cities, but heavy rain and storms will move through overnight, thus make sure you have a good way to get severe weather alerts even when you are sleeping.

Highest threats north of the Quad Cities (kwqc)

TODAY: Afternoon storms north of I-80. High: 87º Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Strong storms with torrential rain. Low: 73º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Off and on storms. High: 80º.

