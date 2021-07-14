Snowstar gets new ownership, looks to expand beyond winter activities

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - No one ever thinks they would outright buy a ski resort in their lives, and Jenny Harper was one of those people.

“It’s a little ridiculous to think you just bought a ski resort,” Harper said.

But, Jenny and her husband Doug did just that, purchasing the property this past Spring and preventing the business from closing for good.

“We came into last fall, knowing that they (Snowstar) were having difficulties and they weren’t possibly going to be able to open and my husband whose a small business owner got involved in the ground up and just kind of stepped in and decided that he wanted to help make them be able to operate,” Harper said.

For the 2020-21 season, the resort was only open for 10 weeks. Now, Snowstar is looking to grow beyond the snow, adding warm-weather activities like ziplining, paintballing, and disc golf.

“It’s always nice to have something you can do outdoors,” Harper said.

Skiing and snowboarding remain as a mainstay, as the resort is keeping the goal of giving locals a nearby option to ski and snowboard close to home.

“Snowstar’s really known for kind of being an entry-level ski resort, it’s all about the lessons, our ski instructors are wonderful,” Harper said, “You can come here and get an affordable lesson versus going to somewhere like Colorado and paying a couple hundred dollars for a lesson.”

“Everybody’s just been really excited and I think that’s just the most fun is just to see everybody react and be ready for more fun here,” Harper added.

