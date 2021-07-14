Suspected stolen car crashes in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating after a reported stolen vehicle wound up in a crash in Davenport. According to police the car was reported stolen around 7:18 in Bettendorf. About an hour later, patrol officers in Davenport spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Police say he driver refused to stop and fled. It was later involved in a crash on Pleasant Street between Fillmore and Washington. Debris from the crash could be seen scattered over the street.

Two people in the car are in custody; however, Bettendorf police say It does not appear that the male driver was responsible for the theft of the vehicle. He was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Scott County. A female passenger was said to be in possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.