Advertisement

Suspected stolen car crashes in Davenport

It happened in Davenport, but Bettendorf police are investigating.
It happened in Davenport, but Bettendorf police are investigating.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are investigating after a reported stolen vehicle wound up in a crash in Davenport. According to police the car was reported stolen around 7:18 in Bettendorf. About an hour later, patrol officers in Davenport spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Police say he driver refused to stop and fled. It was later involved in a crash on Pleasant Street between Fillmore and Washington. Debris from the crash could be seen scattered over the street.

Two people in the car are in custody; however, Bettendorf police say It does not appear that the male driver was responsible for the theft of the vehicle. He was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Scott County. A female passenger was said to be in possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
A heavy police presence can be seen on College Avenue in Davenport Friday evening.
Davenport police release name of man fatally shot Friday
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21
KWIK SHOP ROBBERY
Davenport police investigate armed robbery at East Locust Street convenience store
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying

Latest News

OTT: Muscatine plane crash
Officials with Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to avoid an area of...
Sheriff: At least two dead in plane crash in Muscatine
Starting line
Broadcast Schedule
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM Thursday 7.14.21