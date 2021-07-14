Untreated hearing loss increases risk of cognitive decline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on why untreated hearing loss is strongly associated with an increased risk of the development of cognitive decline and dementia. Mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss without correction can correlate into a five-times greater chance of cognitive problems. But the good news is---when hearing deficits are treated with hearing aids, cognitive function can be boosted by 50% within one year.

Parker discusses the latest studies at institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford. Scientists have discovered that brain scans show that hearing loss may contribute to a faster rate of atrophy in the brain. More dramatic facts to consider:

83% of patients diagnosed with dementia also have hearing loss

Damage to the nerve cells that mediate hearing also affects the nerve cells involved in memory and higher cognition

Mild hearing loss is linked to brain atrophy.

Those with hearing loss have less gray matter and decreased brain activity in their auditory cortex.

Stimulation of the neural pathways of the brain is essential for memory

Under-stimulation of the cognitive system leads to irreversible changes in cognitive functioning

Early treatment is essential in restoring cognitive function for speech perception.

When treated hearing aids can boost cognitive function 50% within a year!

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness.

