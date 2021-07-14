US News & World Report ranks Quad Cities as 3rd cheapest location to live in U.S.

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - According to U.S. News & World Report, the Quad Cities has been listed as one of the least expensive places to live in the country.

It analyzed 150 metro areas in the country and in the end, the Quad Cities ranked as the third cheapest location.

Des Moines, Iowa, was only two spots behind at 5th place. The Quad Cities landed at 86th in the “best places to live” rankings and 129th in “best places to retire”.

You can view the full list here.

