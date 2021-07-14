Wellness With Walnuts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, returns to PSL for two segments during today’s episode. During this first interview, Schaeffer provides plenty of reasons to consider some easy and yummy ways to add nutritious walnuts to your diet. Recommended serving amount is a handful or about 1/4 cup. Schaeffer features a cookie recipe (see below) that includes walnuts. The recipe additionally offers ingredients that encourages lactation for mothers that are currently breastfeeding.

In the later segment, she will delve into avocados. Schaeffer represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

Walnuts 101 – Top Reasons to Choose California Walnuts

1. Walnuts have many uses beyond baking. Try chopped walnuts as a coating for seafood or chicken, in a pesto, tossed on top of a salad, ground with beans or cauliflower for a meat alternative, or in overnight oats.

2. Walnuts are an easy, convenient way to add good fats, protein and fiber to a healthy diet.

3. California Walnuts are a go-to source for plant-based omega-3s. Walnuts contain omega-3 alphalinolenic acid, or ALA, (2.5 grams/ounce) and is the only nut that contains a significant amount of this essential nutrient.

4. Walnuts are certified as a heart-healthy food through the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification program.

Serves 30 (1 cookie each)

Ingredients:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup whole wheat flour

½ cup milled flax

½ cup chia seeds

3 tbsp brewer’s yeast

1 (3.4 oz) box Hy-Vee vanilla pudding mix

1 ¾ cup old fashioned oats

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup natural peanut butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed brown sugar

3 large eggs

½ cup water

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup chopped California Walnuts

1 (10 oz) bag Hy-Vee Select 60% dark chocolate chips

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl combine flours, milled flax, chia seeds, brewer’s yeast, pudding mix powder, oats, salt, baking soda and cinnamon; set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl, beat butter, peanut butter, white and brown sugars until smooth and creamy. Add eggs, water and vanilla. Mix until fully combined. Gradually beat in flour mixture until moistened. Stir in walnuts and chocolate chunks, being sure not to over-mix.

4. Drop by rounded tablespoons on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet and press lightly with a fork. Bake 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition facts (1 cookie): 240 calories, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 0 mg trans fat, 25 mg cholesterol, 190 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 5 g protein. 2% vitamin A, 8% iron, 2% calcium, 0% vitamin C.

Source of recipe: CLICK HERE

