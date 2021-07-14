Advertisement

Wind Dancer Boutique

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The eclectic Wind Dancer Boutique was founded by Mhisho Vuong-Lynch to honor the memory of her mother, Julie ”Wind” Kazmierski. The retail space is located in The Village of East Davenport and strives to serve its mission to be a place for anyone in search of spiritual tools, guidance, healing, bohemian art, handmade jewelry, clothing, and many more items. 2% of all profits are donated to Family Resources survivor services.

Mhisho Vuong-Lynch is the in-studio guest on Paula Sands Live to tell the story behind her store and display a beautiful array of products that can be found by shopping online or in-person at 1203 Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport. Wind Dancer Boutique offers myriad product lines from clothing to candles, crystals, stones, stained-glass, tapestries to catchers and other home decor items, jewelry, and accessories---such as handbags, totes, or backpacks---and so much more. **Mhisho also shares EXCITING NEWS: the store is moving to a larger building very soon!

Wind Dancer is also excited to be a part of Summer Jam going on Saturday, July 17, from 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at HEY BRYANS in East Moline.

Wind Dancer Boutique / 1203 Jersey Ridge Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 320-0008 / FACEBOOK

Be sure to tune into PSL today! We have exciting news!!

Posted by Wind Dancer Boutique on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

