Coal Valley Family Furniture: new & high-quality used furniture

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Does your sofa look sad, worn, and a little droopy from years of use---especially with as much as we were all home last year?!? Does your child need to upgrade to a larger bed? Find the perfect furniture for any room or space to complement your style, personality, and budget at Coal Valley Family Furniture.

Cory Elliot, Coal Valley Family Furniture, joined PSL over Zoom to talk about what his fantastic store has to offer and how the store managed during the struggle experience by many businesses during the pandemic. Elliot says that high-quality used furniture is the hottest-selling category at his store. Customers should not that items are sold off the floor and can be taken home that day or make arrangements to have it delivered. Watch the segment to see images of all types of furniture now available including:

  • Spring Aire mattresses
  • Coaster furniture
  • Purdue bedroom furniture

Coal Valley Family Furniture / 1700 West 1st Avenue / Coal Valley, IL / Phone: (309) 714-9400 / FACEBOOK

Looking for furniture you can get today? Tired of Ashley furniture? A lot of people are so I sell new furniture from...

Posted by Coal Valley Family Furniture on Thursday, July 8, 2021

