CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Law enforcement in Illinois needs help from the public identifying a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman parked her car at KinderCare in Rock Island and dropped her daughter off. Police say when she returned to her car she noticed her purse had been taken. Her purse contained her ID’s, cash and bank cards.

Before she could cancel her accounts the suspect spent $700 at Walgreen’s and Hy-Vee in Moline. Police say the suspect was seen driving a 2011-2015 gold or tan Chevy Malibu with heavily tinted windows.

If you know who this is, call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

