CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on probation violation charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies in Rock Island County need your help locating a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 21-year-old Emmanuel Saye. Officials with Crime Stoppers say he is wanted out of Rock Island County for violating probation on original charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

He is 6′ and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

