CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island on possession of meth charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man in Rock Island is wanted on violating his probation according to law enforcement.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the Rock Island Police Department is looking for 49-year-old Brian Fauth. He is described as being 5′2, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is wanted for violating probation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

