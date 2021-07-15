Dunk an officer for $1 in Davenport on Saturday; proceeds going to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee will be giving the community a chance to “Dunk the Davenport Police Department” on Saturday, July 17.

“While you’re here, visit the Dunk Tank to sink a local Davenport Police Officer,” officials said in a Facebook post. “The cost is $1 per ball with all proceeds going to our friends at Quad Cities Crime Stoppers.”

Police in Davenport shared the Facebook post and enticed residents by saying “now is your chance to Dunk a Davenport Police Department Officer.”

Hy-Vee store officials say you can join them from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Northgate Hy-Vee for their Customer Appreciation Event.

