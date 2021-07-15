EICC announces joint partnership with Western Governors University

(KWQC) - School officials with Eastern Iowa Community College on Thursday announced a joint partnership with Western Governors University (WGU).

This will help “provide an affordable pathway for students” who are wanting to earn their bachelor’s degrees according to a release.

Under the terms of the agreement, students who have finished their associates at EICC and who are interested in transferring to WGU to earn their bachelor’s in business, IT, K-12 teacher education or health professions, would be able to transfer credits to WGU>

Additionally, EICC graduates enrolling in WGU will be eligible to apply for the university’s Community College Partnership Scholarships, valued at up to $2,500 each.

WGU will be hosting webinars on July 20 at noon and 5:30 p.m. for EICC students and alumni who are interested in learning more about WGU.

“We are proud to partner with Western Governors University, whom we know as a high quality non-profit provider of postsecondary education,” EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said. “WGU has long been an innovator in providing working adults with flexible online education to help them complete bachelor’s and graduate degrees and advance in their careers. We believe our partnership with WGU will provide EICC students great opportunities to further their educational aspirations after graduating from our colleges.”

EICC, which serves students from Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties, as well as parts of Cedar and Louisa counties, enrolls more than 7,000 students in its Associate Degree programs, which feature more than a dozen transfer major options and over 30 career programs. The partnership with WGU will benefit all EICC students graduating from the Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community College campuses.

WGU offers EICC students a competency-based approach to learning, allowing them to take advantage of their knowledge and previous experience to quickly move through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate they have mastered subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support and individualized instruction. While WGU’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress and graduate faster, saving both time and money.

“WGU and EICC are both committed to providing greater educational opportunities for students interested in advancing their careers in high-demand fields, and this partnership will help further that mission,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “WGU’s innovative academic model will make obtaining a bachelor’s degree easy and affordable for EICC graduates and will equip students and staff with the skills they need to succeed in the evolving workplace.”

EICC graduates and staff members transferring to WGU have the opportunity to apply for the university’s Community College Partnership Scholarships. Each scholarship will be applied toward WGU’s already-low flat-rate tuition of about $3,500 per six-month term. Recipients will receive a $625 tuition credit each term, renewable for up to four terms based on academic performance.

For more information about the partnership, visit www.wgu.edu/iacc or join one of the webinars on July 20 at noon or 5:30 p.m.

