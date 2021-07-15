Fire, police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire and police officials in Burlington are investigating a fire that happened on Friday, July 9.

City officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the former Klein Center at 2910 Madison Avenue for a reported structure fire with flames showing. Upon arrival, crews found flames showing from a former office window on the first floor. The fire was extinguished shortly after 2 p.m.

The former 3-story long-term care center is owned by Cody Ford according to officials.

The building was damaged in one room on the first floor and heat damage to the adjoining room. The smoke traveled throughout the building and firefighters did work to ventilate the building.

Officials said the cause of the fire is suspicious and the police department and fire department are investigating.

No injuries were reported.

