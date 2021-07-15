Advertisement

Fire, police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Burlington

City officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the former Klein...
City officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the former Klein Center at 2910 Madison Avenue for a reported structure fire with flames showing. Upon arrival, crews found flames showing from a former office window on the first floor. The fire was extinguished shortly after 2 p.m. (File)(Source: Gray Image Bank | (Source: Gray Media))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire and police officials in Burlington are investigating a fire that happened on Friday, July 9.

City officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the former Klein Center at 2910 Madison Avenue for a reported structure fire with flames showing. Upon arrival, crews found flames showing from a former office window on the first floor. The fire was extinguished shortly after 2 p.m.

The former 3-story long-term care center is owned by Cody Ford according to officials.

The building was damaged in one room on the first floor and heat damage to the adjoining room. The smoke traveled throughout the building and firefighters did work to ventilate the building.

Officials said the cause of the fire is suspicious and the police department and fire department are investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Husband and wife identified following Muscatine plane crash
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI identifies John Doe 44 regarding child sexual exploitation case
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

Latest News

Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI identifies John Doe 44 regarding child sexual exploitation case
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Real Conversations in the QC discusses gun violence in Davenport
UnityPoint Health - Trinity will be offering breast cancer screenings at no cost. Officials...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity offering breast cancer screenings at no cost
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards