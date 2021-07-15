Heavy rain with possible flash flooding today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Our severe threat is waning, but now we are turning our attention towards rounds of heavy rain today. The cold front is slowly moving through and showers and storms will continue to fester today. With a moisture rich environment rainfall rates could exceed 2″ per hour which will lead to localized flash flooding and ponding on area roads. Areas from Iowa City to Clinton southward are most favored for storms today. Areas such as Galena and Maquoketa won’t see as much rain today and will trend drier as the day progresses. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s where rain is present and 80s where drier spots exist this afternoon. Widespread rain will move out overnight, but scattered storms will continue off and on all of Friday morning. It won’t be until Saturday that the QCA completely dries out. Temperatures will start to warm up on Sunday and the heat and humidity will slowly build into next week with highs near 90º and feeling like the upper 90s.

Heaviest rain SE of the QC (kwqc)

TODAY: Showers and storms with heavy rain. High: 80º Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Low: 67º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Off and on storms. High: 80º.

