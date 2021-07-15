Henry County, Iowa warns of text message scam impersonating the Iowa DOT

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement in Henry County, Iowa are warning the public following a report of scam text messages.

Officials say the text messages have a link that appears to be from the Iowa Department of Transportation and then refers the receiver to a waiver of their driver’s license.

“This is a scam and should be deleted,” law enforcement said in a release. “The only text messages sent by the Iowa DOT are appointment reminders for anyone scheduling online driver license appointments with the Iowa DOT.”

Officials say some people with CDL’s have been alarmed as they thought it had something to do with their CDL.

