Advertisement

Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case

In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Judge Joel Yates has granted a defense motion for an inmate at an Iowa prison, to testify at Rivera's sentencing hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday’s hearing regarding new allegations in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts ended with the judge saying he expects to have a ruling on the Motion to Compel by the end of the week, and a date for the motion for a new trial yet to be determined.

Earlier this year, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera led police to the University of Iowa student’s body in a cornfield in 2018.

Bahena Rivera’s sentencing had been set for Thursday, but his attorney’s filed an appeal, causing a delay.

They believe Tibbett’s case is connected to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, and that the state is withholding vital information that could help their case.

Defense attorneys said after Bahena Rivera testified, two people came forward. One was Arne Maki, who was at the courthouse during Thursday’s hearing. He’s the one whose cellmate, Gavin Jones, made statements that he and another person killed Mollie Tibbetts.

Jones said Tibbetts was abducted for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said another woman, a girlfriend of Gavin Jones, also came forward saying Jones had said he killed Tibbetts. They said a woman who was held in a trap house, owned by James Lowe, alleged she was held captive in the home and could hear other people. Frese says the DCI has conducted interviews, but that evidence hasn’t been produced.

Court documents from the defense said Lowe had lived with Xavior Harrelson’s mother.

Defense Attorney Chad Frese called on the state to produce additional evidence, saying it is refusing to provide information.

The defense is asking specifically for any information involving:

  • Sex trafficking investigation involving James Lowe/others in Poweshiek or adjoining counties
  • Pending investigations of Lowe from Mollie’s disappearance/present
  • Pending investigations involving Jones

The prosecution said they resist everything the defense is asking for. They’re pointing to Bahena Rivera’s own testimony at the trial, which they say is not consistent with what the defense is bringing forward now.

Prosecutor Scott Brown said the state brought this alleged confession to the defense during the trial, and they chose to press forward.

Brown says Chad Frese admitted that the jailhouse confession was inconsistent with testimony.

Judge Yates said he understands the requests from the defense, as well as the state’s resistance. He said he expects to have a written ruling by the end of the week on the Motion to Compel.

Yates will now work with the state and the defense to set a date on the motion for a new trial. No sentencing date will likely be set until after the motion for a new trial hearing is held.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
FAA incident report indicates plane crashed under ‘unknown circumstances’
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI needs help identifying man regarding child sexual exploitation case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
FAA incident report indicates plane crashed under ‘unknown circumstances’
Showers and storms today
Turning into a heavy rain threat
Plane crash -4pm
Plane crash -4pm