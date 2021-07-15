Advertisement

Millions of children miss routine vaccines during COVID pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – We know the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we know it.

Now, studies are finding it caused millions of children worldwide to miss routine vaccinations.

Researchers analyzed immunization data from 1980 to 2019 to estimate how many routine vaccinations would have been expected if the pandemic had never happened last year.

It found at least 17 million children worldwide likely missed routine vaccinations during the outbreak.

The study coincides with data showing orders for routine vaccines for children were also down during the pandemic.

The disruptions in vaccinations impacted both high-income and low-income nations.

Across all regions, it was most severe in April 2020, researchers found.

The study’s “expected estimates” are modeled after data from previous years as no one knows how many vaccinations would have occurred last year if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

The study was published Wednesday in The Lancet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
FAA incident report indicates plane crashed under ‘unknown circumstances’
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI needs help identifying man regarding child sexual exploitation case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden, Harris discusses child tax credit dollars as funds head to parents
Two people were killed in a plane crash in Muscatine Wednesday afternoon, said the Muscatine...
FAA incident report indicates plane crashed under ‘unknown circumstances’
The former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy convicted of planting drugs inside cars during...
Former Fla. deputy gets 12 years in prison for planting drugs
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Senate Dem sets infrastructure vote, pressures lawmakers
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case