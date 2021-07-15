Advertisement

Moline’s Peterson Park is hosting another free “Yoga in the Park” on Saturday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Yoga in the Park is an activity proudly presented by Moline Parks and Recreation and Yoga with Daina Marie.

Daina Marie is the PSL guest to invite viewers to join in on the relaxing discipline to de-stress with movement and concentration on breathing. These FREE events are all happening at Moline’s Peterson Park (37th Street & 8th Avenue). Lewis has taught yoga for the past 12 years and can motivate folks of all ages and skill levels. Please bring your own water bottle, mat, towel, or blanket. Watch the segment to learn a few yoga poses as Paula and Daina demonstrate.

  • Location: Peterson Park
  • Time: 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.
  • Dates: SATURDAYS July 17, August 21, August 28, September 1

* Current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed which may include proper social distancing and face coverings.

* Rainy or extremely wet ground conditions will cause for cancellation. Please check the Facebook page the morning of for cancellation updates.

What a gorgeous morning for yoga in the park!! Made my heart happy to see some of my peeps!! ❤ Thanks you @molineparks...

Posted by Yoga with Daina Marie on Saturday, June 5, 2021

