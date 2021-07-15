NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage will preempt TV6 programming

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Executive producer for Paula Sands Live, Jake Eastburn, joins Paula to talk about the upcoming TV6 programming changes due to NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Opening ceremonies will be aired on KWQC-TV on Friday, July 23, from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. There will also be some afternoon Olympics coverage following the Noon News, but Quad Cities Live will be broadcast that afternoon from 3-4 p.m. But beyond that first day of the Summer Games, KWQC-TV6 will be preempting most of our daytime programming from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Olympics from Monday, July 26 through Friday, August 6.

For two weeks (July 26-August 6), the following daytime shows will not be aired:

,Rachael Ray

KWQC-TV6 NOON News

Days of Our Lives (the soap will pick up where it left off AFTER the Summer Games)

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Paula Sands Live

BIX 7 Race Coverage

Additionally, the Summer Olympics will be affecting where viewers can watch the Quad City Times Bix 7 Race coverage. The Bix 7 programming will be carried on the TV6 subchannel, The Circle starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Viewers can find The Circle at 6.6 on an antenna, Channel 137 on Mediacom, or Livestream on www.KWQC.com or the TV6 News App.

