New fall flag football league for 1st-4th graders coming to TBK complex

Regular season games start September 8
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The RedZone Football Academy League is coming to the Quad Cities! TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a flag football season for 1st-4th graders this fall. Registration is going on now. The first deadline for sign up is August 1.

RedZone Coach Tyler Blum, who started RedZone Football Academy in 2010 and is a former Iowa Hawkeye football player, joins PSL as an in-studio guest to talk about this exciting new, professionally-run flag football program being offered to young Quad Cities’ kids. The academy’s first flag football league was established in Iowa City. Blum has been conducting summer football camps in the Quad Cities for the last five years.

Learn more and watch promotional video here: https://www.redzonefootballacademy.com/rzl-quad-cities.cfm

RedZone QC Flag Football League Sign Up HERE

REGISTRATION: $109 per child

  • All games are Wednesday nights (under the lights!) at TBK Sports Complex w/ 5:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. start times
  • Reg. season is Sept. 8-Oct. 6 Post-season games Oct. 13 (5-game regular season w/competitive, balanced scheduling)
  • Athletes can expect to be teamed with players from their school district, community, or region in the QCA
  • Players get a reversible NFL team jersey---theirs to keep.
  • Big games for EVERY team including an end-of-season “bowl” game.
  • This league offers professional administration, highly organized operation, & fast-paced action

ABOUT RedZone Football Academy & its programs: The mission is to encourage football players to chase their football dreams. They offer training programs to facilitate skill development, increase their knowledge of the game, use the sport to instill character, and inspire players to truly love the game.

RedZone Football Academy / email: redzonefbacademy@gmail.com / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM / YOU TUBE Channel

RedZone League Quad Cities Annoucne And Teaser Promo

❗MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: The RedZone League is coming to the Quad Cities! TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a flag football season for 1st-4th graders this fall. Complete info at: www.redzoneqc.com

Posted by RedZone Football Academy on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

