Real Conversations in the QC discusses gun violence in Davenport

Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gun violence in the Quad Cities, and most notably Davenport, has seen a rash of publicized shooting incidents, ranging from shots fired to the deaths of bystanders, including children. Recent statistics and statements from city officials have also revealed that violence in the city has been especially affecting the Black community in Davenport in the majority of these incidents.

TV6′s Skubie Mageza spoke to the Chairwoman of the Davenport N.A.A.C.P., Athena Gilbraith on the newest episode of “Real Conversations in the QC” about programs to help curb the violence, and what factors have been causing it to rise in the area. Mageza also speaks to Jennifer Gray, the parent of Jeramie Shorter, a 26-year-old man who was killed in August, at his late son’s funeral.

The new episode will air Thursday, July 15th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

