Rock Island’s Antique Island “Shop Hop” is Saturday

Collectors can shop at five participating retro stores and qualify to win gift certificates on July 17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you love the 50′s then check out the treasures on display on the Paula Sands Live set! Jennifer Horvath of Fred & Ethel’s Fifties Retro Antiques is the guest showing off some of the collectibles now available at the Rock Island shop.

This store specializes in all beloved mid-century items such as retro clothing and jewelry, kitchen items, housewares, cocktail and barware, vintage Christmas and so much more. Watch the segment to learn more and see some pretty cool stuff (check out that vintage yellow handbag!). Follow them on Instagram to see the latest items available.

Another topic discussed is the upcoming Antique Island “SHOP HOP” on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rock Island. Five antique stores are participating. Other retailers involved: Skeleton Key Art and Antiques. Dar Jac’s, GV’s Stuff, and Jackson’s Antiques. Hop around to each location, get a stamp, and turn in your completed form at your last stop for a chance to win gift certificates from each store.

Fred & Ethel’s Fifties Retro Antiques / 1326 30th Street/ Rock Island, IL / (309) 786-3511 / frednethels@yahoo.com

This weekend!!

Posted by Fred & Ethel's on Sunday, July 11, 2021

