Advertisement

Study: Acetaminophen during pregnancy and increased risk of autism/ADHD symptoms in children

By Marcia Lense
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The study of 70-thousand kids found a 20-percent increased risk of Autism or ADHD symptoms, in children exposed to the over-the-counter pain medication in the womb. Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital says while the study appears to be valid, rising rates of the disorders are more likely due to ramped-up efforts toward early diagnosis and intervention.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Husband and wife identified following Muscatine plane crash
Cristhian Bahena Rivera watches as the jury enters the courtroom before announcing the verdict...
Bahena Rivera sentencing delayed, motion connects Xavior Harrelson case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI identifies John Doe 44 regarding child sexual exploitation case
FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

Latest News

City officials say shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to the former Klein...
Fire, police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Burlington
Dr. Kristyn Darmafall on KWQC-TV6's Midday Medical
Rotator cuff disorders: is it tendonitis vs. a partial or complete tear?
Graphic of 20 year comparison according to the CDC
Study: Acetaminophen during pregnancy and increased risk for Autism/ADHD
Do you recognize this man? Officials with the FBI need help from the public identifying this...
FBI identifies John Doe 44 regarding child sexual exploitation case