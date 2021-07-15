Study: Acetaminophen during pregnancy and increased risk of autism/ADHD symptoms in children

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The study of 70-thousand kids found a 20-percent increased risk of Autism or ADHD symptoms, in children exposed to the over-the-counter pain medication in the womb. Dr. Bill Langley with Genesis Hospital says while the study appears to be valid, rising rates of the disorders are more likely due to ramped-up efforts toward early diagnosis and intervention.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.