Two Men & A Truck is hiring now with great benefits

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Koby White, Sales Manager at Two Men & A Truck in the Quad Cities, is a PSL guest over Zoom to talk about the business and highlight that the company is now hiring and offering terrific benefits. Positions for movers and drivers are open and pay $14-16/hour PLUS TIPS with health benefits, 401K options, scholarship programs, and flexible schedules. See opportunities and apply here. Watch the interview segment to learn more.

Two Men & A Truck, your moving and junk removal company serving the Quad Cities since 2014, operates with the slogan “Movers Who Care”. Their trained movers are focused on customer satisfaction, whether it’s a move down the street or across the country. All of their staff members adhere to THE GRANDMA RULE®, which means employees treat each and every customer as if they were their very own grandma. The business is also active in our area by supporting multiple charity organizations.

FREE MOVING QUOTE: Call 563-387-8263 or Text 563-230-2144 or ONLINE

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® / 5000 Tremont Ave / Bldg 200 Ste 202 / Davenport IA / 563-391-2636

