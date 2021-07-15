Visit Chicago’s spectacular Navy Pier

CHICAGO, Ill. --(KWQC-TV6)

“Welcome Back, Chicago” is the reigning message these days in “Second City” as we emerge from the pandemic. The city is back open and so is Navy Pier!

Joining PSL over Zoom is Payal Patel, Communications Director for Navy Pier, to remind viewers that they still has some Summer 2021 great deals and incentives to visit. It’s the perfect lakefront destination to reunite for leisure, recreation, tasty dining, kids’ activities & rides, fireworks (every Wednesday & Saturday), live music, and so much more.

There is a brand new Pier Perks Day program which allows patrons to take advantage of discounts on Tuesdays and Thursdays at various retailers, eateries, and attractions including rides (like a BOGO deal) at Pier Park. Guests can enjoy an incredible range of deals such as complimentary champagne on dinner cruises to free desserts, discounted souvenirs and so much more. Pier Perks are a great way to get more out for a day at Navy Pier.

Consider extending your day into night at a new hotel: Sable Hotel at Navy Pier with stunning views and luxurious amenities. There is also plenty to do nearby if guests want to travel on foot or mass transit!

Navy Pier is where you go in Chicago for events, free public programs, attractions, culture, dining, shopping and more. It’s where fun lives large, whether you’re a visitor or local, with family or friends. As a nonprofit organization, the People’s Pier offers a diverse and eclectic range of activities and experiences that ignite the imagination, stimulate the senses and allow your spirit to soar.

Navy Pier turns 105 today! We are also celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit cultural institution this month. Thanks to... Posted by Navy Pier on Thursday, July 15, 2021

