2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 16, 2014.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

