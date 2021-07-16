Advertisement

26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration

A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration after a tornado outbreak swept the state Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001. The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.

Governor Kim Reynolds disaster declaration for areas impacted allows state resources and funding to help government and nonprofit agencies respond to the disaster. It also opens up grants for low-income Iowans to help pay for storm damage costs.

The disaster declaration for Wednesday’s tornadoes includes Bremer, Calhoun, Davis, Fayette, Lucas, Monroe, Sac, Wapello and Winneshiek counties. Click here for details on assistance programs from the disaster declaration.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

