Current home decor & design trends

Find it all within your budget at locally-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Interior designer with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, Catie Malone, joins PSL over Zoom to give us a view of the beautiful Davenport showroom filled with furniture and design ideas. Customers can count on La-Z-Boy to always keep up with current trends, so if you visit, you’ll be seeing a lot of transitional styles. The idea is to mix traditional and contemporary style into something timeless. And since these spaces are usually neutral, playing with textures and pops of color in pillows, throws, artwork, and accessories is how you can add a seasonal touch. Watch the segment to learn more about style ideas and timelines for order and delivery.

If your furniture is looking a little worn or your style and decor could use an update, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery has anything and everything that is trending and comfortable in myriad fabric and upholstery options. Their talented sales associates and designers ask questions about your space (you can bring in pictures!) and can even sketch it out to make sure that the furniture will be perfect---which also allows the homeowner to see in advance how the space will ultimately look. You can get the room of your dreams that fits your individual style and tastes with FREE Design Services ---from small updates to complete transformations.

Things discussed during the segment:

  • La-Z-Boy keeps introducing tons of comfortable new frames, so it’s easy to find a few favorites in our showroom.
  • La_Z-Boy has a new cozy sectional on the floor called the Alani. It’s extra deep and wide for those of you who like to sink in, or could be used as a bed, if needed.
  • The Trouper is another customer favorite for reclining, whether you need a sofa or a sectional. It sinks in enough to give you support without looking overly poofy.
  • For customers who want to recline without wanting the reclining look, the Colby Duo is a great solution. A power footrest comes up for increased comfort but looks like a normal sofa.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

