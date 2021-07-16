Advertisement

Davenports Journey Houston gets scholarship offer from Hawkeyes at 14 years old

By Skubie Mageza
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Journey Houston is a 14 year old basketball star that’s one of the top recruits in the state for the class of 2025. She’s still yet to play her first high school basketball game but the work she’s done on the AAU circuit has earned her a scholarship offer from the University of Iowa before her freshman year of high school at Davenport North.

