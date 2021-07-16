Advertisement

Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins Friday

A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
A fence around the home at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Registration for a lottery for tickets to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams begins Friday at 10 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox are scheduled to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 12.

Tickets will be available exclusively to Iowa residents at MLB’s Field of Dreams Game Ticket Strip. An account on MLB.com is required to register.

The online lottery registration runs through July 23.

Winners will be notified on Monday, August 2.

They’ll have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the game.

A random drawing is expected to take place on or about August 1.

Those selected will be notified by email.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
FAF Billboard
Rain (mostly) in the southern QCA counties overnight, Friday...
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

kewanee native
Kewanee native Colton Johnson drafted by the Oakland A’s
kewanee native
Kewanee native Colton Johnson drafted by the Oakland A’s
Trenton Wallace wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Year
Former Assumption baseball star Trenton Wallace drafted by Blue Jays
Quad City Times Bix 7 ready to return July 24th