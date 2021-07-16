Field of Dreams ticket lottery registration begins Friday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Registration for a lottery for tickets to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams begins Friday at 10 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox are scheduled to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 12.

Tickets will be available exclusively to Iowa residents at MLB’s Field of Dreams Game Ticket Strip. An account on MLB.com is required to register.

The online lottery registration runs through July 23.

Winners will be notified on Monday, August 2.

They’ll have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets and one parking pass for the game.

A random drawing is expected to take place on or about August 1.

Those selected will be notified by email.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.