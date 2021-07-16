Advertisement

Fitness App Offers Workouts for You & Your Dog

CardioCast launched “Walk & Jog with Your Dog” guided workouts for both humans and their best friends.
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (KWQC) -

There’s an app for just about everything. Now there’s one to help you not only walk your dog, but get a true workout in (for both of you!) at the same time.

On the popular fitness app, CardioCast, users can now access 30-minute workouts to do with their canines. Joining PSL over Zoom is app company’s VP of Talent & Content, Jonathon Carlucci and his workout partner, Benji, from Seattle. Watch the interview to learn more about how the app can help and enhance your fitness goals whether you have a pooch or not.

It was created as a way to motivate us to move more and keep our pets healthy too, by taking that daily dog walk to the next level! Both the human and canine wear an app monitor to measure the workout. The whole idea behind this is to takes away the excuse of not having a workout buddy or that you can’t afford a Pelaton. All you need is a leash and earbuds! CardioCast is an audio fitness app that offers nearly 2,000 on-demand fitness classes, for everything from cycling and rowing to running, jogging, walking and yoga. A FREE 7-day trial membership to CardioCast is risk free---simply cancel before your free trial ends without being charged.

CardioCast / Link to Walk & Jog with your Dog Classes & Workouts / FACEBOOK

Walk and Jog with Your Dog with the CardioCast app
Walk and Jog with Your Dog with the CardioCast app(none)

