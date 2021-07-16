Former VP Mike Pence, Gov. Reynolds to speak in Iowa on Friday

*You can watch the event live when it begins in the video player below.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the Family Leadership Summit on Friday.

The event is held by an Iowa conservative Christian group and is a frequent stop for Republicans considering presidential runs.

TV6 will stream the event live in the video player below. It is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.