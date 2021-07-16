Advertisement

Former VP Mike Pence, Gov. Reynolds to speak in Iowa on Friday

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the Family...
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the Family Leadership Summit on Friday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*You can watch the event live when it begins in the video player below.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the Family Leadership Summit on Friday.

The event is held by an Iowa conservative Christian group and is a frequent stop for Republicans considering presidential runs.

TV6 will stream the event live in the video player below. It is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards
FAF Billboard
Rain (mostly) in the southern QCA counties overnight, Friday...

Latest News

The Manchester Police Department released this squad car dashcam video of a tornado during July...
NWS reports 26 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday
Work on Indiana Avenue in Bettendorf will be partially closed to all thru traffic starting on...
Bridge replacement in Bettendorf to shut portion of Indiana Ave. ‘for several months’
Pence speaks in Iowa
Rain cx
Clearing overnight