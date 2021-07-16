Get vaccinated Saturday, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Modern Woodmen Park is offering free Ferris wheel rides to anyone to gets vaccinated at their clinic on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We did one a few weeks ago and it was quite successful. We wanted to do something different this time, something maybe more fun,” says Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor.

The ride along the Davenport skyline is another incentive to increase low vaccination numbers among young adults.

“Scott County today has the lowest vaccination rate of the five largest counties in Iowa and that creates somewhat of a sitting duck for the delta variant which is highly transmissible,” Croken says.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, just over half of all eligible Quad Citizens are fully vaccinated just one month before school starts.

“As these kids go back, they are relying on the rest of us. We have to act and we have to act now. There is a significant portion of our population that are ineligible for the vaccine, like children under 12. All of those people are relying on those of us who are eligible to get the vaccine and build that wall of community immunity that we need to protect those who can’t get the vaccine,” says Croken.

You do not need to register online for Saturday’s clinic. Vaccinations are on a walk-in basis. The clinic will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must be 18 or older to receive it.

