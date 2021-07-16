Advertisement

Get vaccinated Saturday, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Modern Woodmen Park is offering free Ferris wheel rides to anyone to gets vaccinated at their clinic on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

“We did one a few weeks ago and it was quite successful. We wanted to do something different this time, something maybe more fun,” says Ken Croken, Scott County Supervisor.

The ride along the Davenport skyline is another incentive to increase low vaccination numbers among young adults.

“Scott County today has the lowest vaccination rate of the five largest counties in Iowa and that creates somewhat of a sitting duck for the delta variant which is highly transmissible,” Croken says.

According to the Rock Island County Health Department, just over half of all eligible Quad Citizens are fully vaccinated just one month before school starts.

“As these kids go back, they are relying on the rest of us. We have to act and we have to act now. There is a significant portion of our population that are ineligible for the vaccine, like children under 12. All of those people are relying on those of us who are eligible to get the vaccine and build that wall of community immunity that we need to protect those who can’t get the vaccine,” says Croken.

You do not need to register online for Saturday’s clinic. Vaccinations are on a walk-in basis. The clinic will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must be 18 or older to receive it.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident

Latest News

Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Court: University of Iowa violated religious club’s First Amendment rights