Iowa Tornado Outbreak 2021

More than two dozen tornadoes reported
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa (KWQC) - There was a tornado outbreak across Iowa Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Preliminary data suggests that 26 tornadoes occurred Wednesday. This would rank third for the most Iowa tornadoes in a day.

July 14, 2021 is being considered for the third largest tornado outbreak in Iowa.
July 14, 2021 is being considered for the third largest tornado outbreak in Iowa.(KWQC)

This ranking includes climatology data from 1980 to 2020. Although there are more tornadoes prior to 1980, the National Weather Service determined 1980 to be a date where there were more reliable reports of Iowa tornadoes. With this tornado outbreak happening in recent days, information may change or be added as National Weather Service offices continue surveying.

The strongest tornado was in Lake City, Iowa. This was rated as an EF-3 with peak winds of 136-145 mph.

Preliminary damage survey results show that the Calhoun County tornado had estimated peak winds...
Preliminary damage survey results show that the Calhoun County tornado had estimated peak winds around 136-145 MPH.(KWQC)

Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
