Advertisement

Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa. A jury on Friday found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who vanished while out for a run in 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Eric Page
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The judge in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial has denied a motion to release evidence related to new claims of who killed 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

A hearing held on Thursday addressed new information the defense brought forward this week claiming Tibbetts’ case is somehow related to the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson.

Harrelson disappeared from Poweshiek County the second to last day of testimony during Bahena Rivera’s trial. The defense argues the timing of Xavior’s disappearance and the location are no coincidence. The defense claims a man in prison admitted to killing Tibbetts after she was held at a trap house in the area. A man who lived with Harrelson’s mom allegedly owned that trap house. Prosecutors argued the confession and conspiracy have no evidence and contradict Bahena Rivera’s own testimony on what happened to Tibbetts.

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Joel Yates says the defense’s first request regarding evidence related to sex trafficking investigations involving James Lowe or others was overly broad and would likely “contain confidential information about a variety of people, and Defendant’s examination of those investigations would be nothing more than a fishing expedition.”

The second request by the defense asked for evidence regarding any pending investigation of James Lowe from the time Mollie Tibbetts went missing to the present. Yates says “a motion for new trial is not an opportunity for the Defendant to investigate third parties unassociated with this case.”

The final request by the defense requested access to any pending investigations involving Gavin Jones because Jones’ alleged confession is “newly discovered evidence.”

Yates said in his ruling that “Further evidence regarding Jones would be a fishing expedition and unnecessary for this procedural mechanism.”

Yates has ordered the hearing on the motion for a new trial and motion in arrest of judgment to take place at 9 a.m. on July 27, in Poweshiek County.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards
FAF Billboard
Rain (mostly) in the southern QCA counties overnight, Friday...

Latest News

A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration
The Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus (KCRG File)
Court: University of Iowa violated religious club’s First Amendment rights
The Manchester Police Department released this squad car dashcam video of a tornado during July...
NWS reports 26 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will speak at the Family...
Former VP Mike Pence, Gov. Reynolds to speak in Iowa on Friday