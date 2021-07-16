‘Kids for Vets’ raises over $16,000 for veterans through lemonade stands

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Bettendorf kids started a lemonade stand and were able to raise over $16,000 for veterans! Over 40 families and 100 kids got involved in Kids for Vets this summer, helping veterans through Thank the SEALs.

In May of 2020, Belle and Lucas Folland had a lemonade stand on Memorial Day Weekend, raising $300 in one day, then $1,000 through the weekend. That’s when they knew this could be a way to help others. “It’s astronomical, it’s unbelievable, it’s humbling,” say DJ and Emma Folland, parents of Belle and Lucas. DJ continues, “it’s amazing the community support and why it’s so amazing to live in this area. To have a community support a kids’ lemonade stand to the point we can make that amount of money, it’s amazing.”

On Thursday, the families involved with Kids for Vets got together to celebrate their big success. Lucas says he’s excited to have been able to have surpassed their goal of $10,000. “We know what they’re doing for us and during coronavirus, we kind of forgot about them. So we wanted to honor them,” he says.

Throughout the summer, local veterans stopped by the Folland’s lemonade stands to show their appreciation. At the celebration on Thursday, many like retired SEAL Darren McBurnett say it’s inspiring to see children get involved and thank those who risked their lives to help others. “A lot of these families have a loss. You can’t fill that grief and sacrifice, but this is what we can do. For kids out there with lemonade stands, that’s fantastic.”

DJ Folland says while they’re thrilled to have been able to start something as important and successful as these lemonade stands, it’s not just about the amount of money they raise. “Raising the money is a valuable thing for families who receive the help, but it’s about the community and kids learning and working together for a cause bigger than them.” Emma goes on to say the kids learn valuable skills like communication, how to handle cash and products, and people skills.

The Facebook page Kids for Vets has a post each time there is a lemonade stand in the area. The Follands say they hope to keep growing and hopefully reach more than just the Quad Cities. You can get involved by clicking here.

Two families will be getting the money raised this year. One family is from Davenport, honoring Staff Sergeant Nathan Cox.

