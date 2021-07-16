Advertisement

All-black cast featured in “The Piano Lesson” at Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre July 16-25

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

An playwright named August has a drama opening in July at Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline. The Pulitzer-winning “The Piano Lesson” by August Wilson is set in the 1930s Depression era but the play’s themes are certainly still relevant in 2021.

Joining Paula Sands Live to talk about this production is the director of the play, Kermit Thomas, and Cynthia Taylor, the producer. Watch the interview to learn more about the show with an all-black cast, how to get tickets, the history of “The Barn” and how the theatre has overcome some adversity---the pandemic and significant water damage.

“The Piano Lesson” (which won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama) follows the lives of the Charles family and the heirloom instrument decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Performances dates are July 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. , July 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. plus July 18 & July 25 at 3 p.m. General admission is $15, and senior/military admission is $13. For details and tickets, visit Playcrafters.com.

Playcrafters Barn Theatre / 4950 35th Ave., / Moline, IL / Phone: 309-762-0330 / Email: office@playcrafters.com

Playcrafters Barn Theatre's The Piano Lesson
