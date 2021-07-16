Advertisement

NWS reports 26 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday

The Manchester Police Department released this squad car dashcam video of a tornado during July 14th's storm.
The Manchester Police Department released this squad car dashcam video of a tornado during July 14th's storm.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service says preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa earlier this week. The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001. The weather service said the number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days.

Officials say no deaths or injuries have been reported from tornadoes that tore through central and eastern Iowa, but many have found damaged buildings, shredded trees and overturned vehicles in the path of the storms. Trained spotters confirmed tornadoes touched down in mostly rural, uninhabited areas. But one that touched down near Lake City in north-central Iowa damaged a home, flipped a truck and trailer and flattened nearby corn crops. A building that houses school buses for South Central Calhoun High School saw part of its roof and doors torn off. In eastern Iowa, Oelwein Community School District saw its high sports stadium damaged by a tornado.

Rain (mostly) in the southern QCA counties overnight, Friday...

