Patchy fog this morning followed by gradually clearing skies this afternoon.

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Patchy fog will be seen across the area this morning until 9AM. After this time frame clouds will be slow to clear from west to east and we may even see a few showers ESE of the QC. Skies will clear by evening setting the stage for a great weather weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and highs in the mid to low 80s. Quiet weather will continue next week with sunshine, heat and humidity building back into the midwest. Highs will be near 90º by midweek and feeling like the mid 90s or warmer.

TODAY: AM fog then gradually clearing skies. High: 80º Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82º.

