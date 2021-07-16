Public input requested on Pool 12 Forestry Habitat Restoration Project along Miss. River

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project. This will be in Pool 12 of the Mississippi River and they are seeking public input through August 14.

“The Pool 12 forestry project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is being constructed through a partnership with the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge,” officials said in a release. “The project area covers approximately 26 miles of Pool 12 in the Upper Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 12 near Bellevue, Iowa, to Lock and Dam 11 in Dubuque, Iowa.”

There will be a virtual open house at this link. There is a short video presentation that will be offered instead of a face-to-face public open house. This will provide a basic overview of the project area, description of the project goals and a listing of potential features that could be added to the area to achieve desired results.

Public comments are being accepted through Aug. 14 via the website above, by email to: PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Brian Morrill, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.

