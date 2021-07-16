Road closures expected as city prepared for Quad-City Times Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport residents will need to be aware of street closures ahead of next week’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. The race will happen next Saturday and starting on Friday, July 23, downtown Davenport will begin preparing for the race.

“If you are headed to or through downtown next weekend, there are several street closures to be aware of,” city officials said in a Facebook post. “Consider an alternate route and plan a few extra minutes to make it to your destination as Davenport and the Quad Cities welcome the return of Bix Weekend.”

Bix Bash Music Festival West 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison

Bix Bash West 3rd Street between Main and Brady

Party on Pershing Pershing Avenue between East 2nd Street and River Drive

Dam View Inn Bix Celebration Iowa Street between East 3rd Street and East 2nd Street



Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.