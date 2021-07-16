Advertisement

Road closures expected as city prepared for Quad-City Times Bix 7

Davenport residents will need to be aware of street closures ahead of next week’s Quad-City...
Davenport residents will need to be aware of street closures ahead of next week’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. The race will happen next Saturday and starting on Friday, July 23, downtown Davenport will begin preparing for the race.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport residents will need to be aware of street closures ahead of next week’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 race. The race will happen next Saturday and starting on Friday, July 23, downtown Davenport will begin preparing for the race.

“If you are headed to or through downtown next weekend, there are several street closures to be aware of,” city officials said in a Facebook post. “Consider an alternate route and plan a few extra minutes to make it to your destination as Davenport and the Quad Cities welcome the return of Bix Weekend.”

  • Bix Bash Music Festival
    • West 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison
  • Bix Bash
    • West 3rd Street between Main and Brady
  • Party on Pershing
    • Pershing Avenue between East 2nd Street and River Drive
  • Dam View Inn Bix Celebration
    • Iowa Street between East 3rd Street and East 2nd Street

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
FAF Billboard
Rain (mostly) in the southern QCA counties overnight, Friday...
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Starting line
Broadcast Schedule
Quad City Times Bix 7 race live broadcast to air on The Circle
Starting line
‘Beat the Elite’ runner will be announced Thursday
Benefit is July 3rd and 4th
Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC