Rotator cuff disorders: is it tendonitis vs. a partial or complete tear?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Can you move your arm normally? Or is your shoulder too stiff or painful? Dr. Kristyn Darmafall, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical guest to talk about how to recognize the difference between rotator cuff disorders based on symptoms. Learn the difference between tendonitis or something more serious such as a partial or complete tear of the rotator cuff.

Various treatment and surgery options in orthopedic medicine are discussed including simple, at-home stretches that can prevent or improve general stiffness in shoulders.. Darmafall is Fellowship Trained in Sports Medicine and is a surgeon at the practice.

Orthopaedic Specialists / 3385 Dexter Court / Davenport, IA / (563) 853-5035 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.